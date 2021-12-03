I am creatively at peace at present: Rajesh Tailang

Actor Rajesh Tailang is happy that finally things are shaping up the way he once wished for.

“I consider myself a performer foremost because acting is the core of my existence. For me acting is not merely a profession. It has been an incredible journey till date and all the projects coming to me now are helping me go a notch up as an artiste,” says Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa and Delhi Crime actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The versatile actor adds, “Through the craft of acting, I have actually evolved as a person and achieved a lot in life. So, at present I am creatively at peace. I started in 90s after completing my graduation from National School of Drama and had no idea where and how my career was heading to. I started with the TV show Shanti that got me on screen and that’s how I embarked on the journey of an actor.”

Tailang has also been into writing and directing. “Be it writing, producing or directing for me they are all extension of acting. I am into direction but preferably for now I would like to stick to directing and writing short films. Also, when I am directing, I can’t act as it’s too much to handle because the actor in me wants to give my best shot to each and every character I play on screen so I cannot sail in two boats at the same time,” says the actor who was last seen in shows like Bandish Bandits and Mirzapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Tailang, all his roles are close to him as according to him he had researched and worked hard on each project.

“When I take up a project at that very moment my mind starts working on the character. All my roles and projects are close to me yet my role in Delhi Crime, Bandish… along with my short films are closest to me for now you can say,” he says.

Of late Tailang has been on a project wrapping spree and shooting consecutively.

“A lot of work that went on hold as well as a few new projects of mine are on floor so I am running around sets as of now (laughs). I will be soon seen in a social drama titled Andaman along with Sanjay Mishra. It’s a beautiful story shot entirely in Lucknow and directed by debutant Smita Singh. The film is set in the aftermath of Covid-19 outbreak and was shot in an actual quarantine centre. Then Delhi Crime part 2 is in the process and slated for next year,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}