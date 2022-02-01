Gulshan Grover: I am only an entertainer, not an activist

Gulshan Grover has been in the film business for four decades, and he loves his job. And he only wants to focus on it, rather than trying to change things either in the industry or the society.

He says, “The Hindi film industry is an entertainment business, we are called entertainers, that is our basic introduction, and the category to which we belong. The confusion started to happen when we become society changers, revolutionaries, about are we entertainers, are we samaj sudharaks, activists, what are we? That change has happened in recent years. Some people do that very well, they have the capacity, an opinion about things. They want the society and things around them to be better. God bless them if they can do it.”

The 62-year-old, who was recently seen in Sooryavanshi (2021) and the second season of the web show Your Honour, further says he is not one of them, and just an entertainer. “I work in different mediums, different kind of films. I worked in a film, I Am Kalam, which was on education. But I am not an activist, I cannot go and stop all children from working, I can’t provide funds for every child to get educated. It’s the job of some people. That’s the only thing that has changed over the years- now from entertainer, we have imbibed some qualities and come to this conclusion- are we still entertainers, or are we trying to change the society?,” the actor wonders.

He is sure of the fact that he only wants the ‘entertainer’ tag for himself, since in his own words, he doesn’t have the aptitude, capacity or talent to be anything else. Grover quips, “I can’t even change things in my own house, in my building, how can I change things (anywhere else). Each person has different qualities, unfortunately I don’t possess that. I have an aptitude for acting and being an entertainer, I am happy to be that and not anything else.”