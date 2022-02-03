I post what I enjoy, it’s as simple as that: Disha Patani remains unfazed by trolls

Actor Disha Patani has often been at the receiving end of relentless trolling for her bold fashion choices on social media, the latest being the bikini pictures she posted from her Maldivian beach vacation. But she remains unbothered. “I’ve learned to block out the comments from people who choose to spread hatred and not love on social media platforms. Instagram is a platform for self-expression and I post what I enjoy. It’s as simple as that. I don’t pay attention to negative comments,” the actor, who will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Yodha, tells us.

Post her Hindi film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Patani has been seen in a bunch of action films where her male co-stars most of the heavy-lifting. She, however, isn’t worried about screen time, as she says, “The story and the character always drive me, irrespective of the length of my role. I’m happy as long as it contributes to the film.”

Going forward, the 28-year-old wants to be seen performing stunts in her upcoming projects. In fact, her next, Yodha, will see her engaging in high-octane action sequences. She shares, “Action and stunts have always been viewed as a man’s domain but slowly things are changing and I’m hopeful that women will be able to headline action films soon. I would love to work on a film like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). That has been a dream.”

One of biggest career aspirations is to be a part of a superhero film. Talking about it, Patani says, “I’ve always been a fan of this genre and Marvel movies. It would be great to star in a superhero film someday. The entourage of such films is extravagant and shooting in that setting would be something I would really want to at some point in my career.”