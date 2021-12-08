IAF chopper crash: Anupam Kher remembers meeting CDS Bipin Rawat; Lara Dutta, Yami Gautam share condolences

The country is in shock over the death of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper which crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. All from Lara Dutta to Yami Gautam have expressed grief over the incident.

Anupam Kher shared throwback pictures from when he met CDS Bipin Rawat and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting Gen Rawat many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, ‘Jai Hind’ would come out naturally from the heart and tongue!”

Reacting to the incident, Yami Gautam wrote on Twitter, “An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences.”

Lara Dutta called it a ‘sad day’ and tweeted, "Prayers for the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and for the families of the other 11 persons who lost their lives today in the helicopter crash in Coonoor. A sad day for the Armed Forces. May their souls #RIP."

Bob Biswas actor Chitrangda Singh also took to Twitter to share her condolences. She wrote, “Distraught at how the horrible plane crash in Tamil Nadu unfolded. My heartfelt condolences to the brave families of our men in uniforms. Sending prayers and strength to the families of CDS Bipin Rawat Ji and all the Jawans who were onboard. Jai Hind!”

Vivek Oberoi also shared his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for four decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reacted to a tweet by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident and wrote, “Extremely Saddening. #OmShanti.”