Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan chills with Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan in unseen photo from Salman Khan’s birthday bash. See here
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan chills with Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan in unseen photo from Salman Khan’s birthday bash. See here

  • Ibrahim Ali Khan joined Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan and Bina Kak for a selfie at Salman Khan’s birthday bash. See it here.
Ibrahim Ali Khan was one of the guests at Salman Khan’s birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse.
Ibrahim Ali Khan was one of the guests at Salman Khan’s birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse.
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse earlier this week. An unseen photo of him from the party has surfaced online.

The picture was shared on Instagram by Bina Kak. Ibrahim wore a beige hoodie as he posed for a selfie with her and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan. She also posted photos with other guests at the party, including Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Mudassar Aziz.

Bina Kak shared a photo with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan.
Bina Kak shared a photo with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan.

Ibrahim is currently working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. It is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Earlier this month, Ibrahim featured in a video with Ranveer and Alia as they recreated a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. Channelling Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo, Alia gave Ibrahim a ‘minus’ rating in the clip.

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan headbangs to Afghan Jalebi at rooftop party with friends, watch video

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Like them and his elder sister Sara Ali Khan, he wants to enter the film industry. He gave fans a glimpse of his acting skills last year when he made several funny TikTok videos. He has modelled for a clothing brand and appeared on magazine covers in the past.

During a recent episode of Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara was asked to give Ibrahim some advice before he made his Bollywood debut. “I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibrahim ali khan salman khan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out