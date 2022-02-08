Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / I’m open to the idea of a relationship: Varun Sharma
I’m open to the idea of a relationship: Varun Sharma

The actor opens up on his definition of a perfect relationship and adds that marriage is not on the cards for him yet
Varun Sharma is awaiting the release of Cirkus and will begin shooting for Fukrey 3
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:00 PM IST
Titas Chowdhury

Marriage bells might be ringing for many in the film industry but “it is not on the cards” for actor Varun Sharma, yet. The Chhichhore (2019) actor would rather focus on his career right now. With a dash of his signature humour, he tells us, “For marriage to happen, I need to find a girlfriend, and for that, I’ve to explore life and travel. But in the past two years, the maximum I could travel was to Lonavla (laughs).”

But he is quick to add that he is open to the idea of a relationship. “If I’m meant to connect with someone, it will happen. There’s no pressure from my family, but ideally, I want to wait for another two-three years,” he says.

Talking about his idea of a perfect relationship, Sharma shares, “There has to be mutual respect and compatibility. In a relationship, you and your partner should be able to see and bear the extremeness of every emotion. There shouldn’t be any filter between two people in love.”

The 32-year-old believes that connection and friendship form the basis of any relationship. “If friendship wanes away, then the whole charm of a relationship is lost. You should be able to do the most whacky things together and that’s when every day spent with your partner will feel like a new day,” he says.

On the work front, Sharma will be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside actor Ranveer Singh. However, the film that went on floors in 2020 has been suffering sporadic delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Quiz him if these halts bothered him and he says, “It’s the feeling of togetherness that bound us. Despite breaks in between, every time we got together, we would pick up from where we left and all the inertia would be gone.”

