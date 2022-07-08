Inside Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party in London with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and family. See pics

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 64th birthday with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor in London. Joining Neetu and Riddhima for a midnight celebration were her sister-in-law Rima Jain and other members of the Kapoor family. Riddhima shared glimpses of their family get-together on Instagram Stories on Friday. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted pictures from the festivities. Read more: Alia Bhatt shares unseen photo with Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Neetu was dressed in a black and white outfit, while Riddhima wore a blue blouse for her mother’s birthday celebration. Her husband Bharat Sahni was also spotted at the event. In a video shared on Instagram from the event, Neetu was seen cutting her birthday cake amidst cheers from her family. She was seen near a table decorated with pink balloons as she smiled and interacted with her family.

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London.

On Thursday, Riddhima also shared photos with Neetu and Bharat as the trio stepped out together in London. The mother and daughter wore matching black jumpers and dark sunglasses as they posed for pictures with Bharat. Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain was also seen some of their pictures.

Neetu, who was seen in the recently-released JugJugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli, was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for her London trip. At the airport, she interacted with paparazzi, who asked her if she would meet Alia Bhatt in London, where the actor was filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. Neetu said Alia was busy with a shoot, and that she was going to spend time with her daughter Riddhima and their family.

Neetu Kapoor with her family in London.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu was seen talking to the media as she walked towards the departure gate. A paparazzo asked Neetu, “Mam kaha ja rahein ho (Where are you going)? London?” She responded with a yes. When she was further asked whether she was going to meet Alia, Neetu said, “Nahin meri beti waha hain (No, my daughter Riddhima Sahni is there). Bahu I think shoot ke liye kahi gayi hai (I think Alia has gone somewhere for a shoot).

