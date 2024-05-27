Internet loves seeing Aryan Khan finally laugh at KKR match and mom Gauri Khan's hilarious reaction to it

Aryan Khan was clearly having a good time at the final IPL 2024 match on Sunday evening. The match--played between his dad Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders and Kavya Maran's Sun Risers Hyderabad--resulted in a win for KKR. At one point during the match, Aryan, who is almost always seen with a serious expression, was caught on camera sharing a big laugh with his friends. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies) Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan shared a cute moment during Sunday's KKR match.

Gauri-Aryan's cute moment

Aryan cackled as someone cracked a joke in the VIP stand. The up-and-coming filmmaker talked animatedly with his friends, laughing and smiling as his video flashed on the jumbotron. The next clip showed his mother, Gauri Khan, having spotted Aryan on the big screen, laughing at his antics and trying to grab his attention from a few rows below. The mother-son moment warms fans' hearts.

Fans love unserious Aryan

Sharing the clip on Reddit, a person wrote, “Gauri’s reaction to his video on screen was so cute.” Another person wrote, “Isse acha clip iske baad tha (The second clip after this was better) when Gauri saw it on screen and was laughing and saying see Aryan,” commented another. “I think this is the first time I’ve seen him smile !!! He looks good. What’s with the angry look he gives,” read another comment. “That laugh by Gauri and SRK after seeing Aryan on screen was so cute,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

About Aryan Khan

Aryan and Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's eldest child. He has a younger sister, actor Suhana Khan and a younger brother, AbRam, who turns 11 on Monday. Aryan will soon make his Bollywood debut, but not as an actor. He is directing a web series titled Showbiz, and the production for the same wrapped up this weekend.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.