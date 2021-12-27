Ira Khan kisses boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they holiday together in Europe, shares glimpse of ‘bloopers’. See pics

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, is currently holidaying in Europe with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared several pictures of the couple as they were dressed for the Christmas festivities.

In the pictures, Ira Khan opted for a plaid green skirt, white top and a green leather jacket. She also wore a reindeer hairband and carried an olive green bag. Nupur Shikhare wore a blue shirt, a bow tie and black pants.

In one of the pictures, Ira is seen giving a peck on Nupur’s cheeks as she held her and smiled. In the photos, they also smiled at each other and posed for the camera. Ira geo-tagged the location as Lake Constance. The lake borders Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "Merry Christmas. Part 1. Bloopers in the story! #christmas #christmastree #merrychristmas #outfit #dressup #raindeer #love." Reacting to the post, Nupur posted a face blowing a kiss and red heart emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, Ira shared a picture of the duo as they seem distracted. In the candid photo, Ira and Nupur are seen looking at the floor. In another photo, Nupur posed with his friend Smritee Paul. Sharing it, Ira wrote, "Can I get them packed? What cutiiieeesss." Ira also tagged them and added a gift sticker.

Ira shared a picture of the duo as they seem distracted.

Nupur posed with his friend Smritee Paul.

Last week, Ira had shared pictures on Instagram also featuring her father Aamir. In one of the photos from their Christmas celebration, Aamir, Ira, Nupur, Smritee can be seen posing for the camera. While Aamir and Nupur wore matching pyjamas, Ira and Smritee too opted for similar outfits.

They sat near a telescope and Ira shared the photo by adding a ‘Merry Christmas’ sticker to it. In another photo, Aamir posed with the telescope and held a Christmas present. Ira wrote alongside the picture, “Make-shift Christmas tree.”

Also Read | Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. See pics

Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official in February this year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON