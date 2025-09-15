Iranian beauty influencer stuns internet as she transforms into Kajol with unbelievable makeup: ‘Even better than AI’

Makeup artist and content creator Nasim Irani, who hails from Iran and known for turning heads with her insane transformation skills, just morphed into Kajol using her makeup skills. She has left the internet speechless, with many saying she's done a better job than AI. In the video, Nasim Irani focused on her eye makeup and brows to perfect the Kajol-inspired look.

Nasim Irani transforms into Kajol

On Sunday, Nasim took to Instagram to share a video of herself with a caption, along with the tune from her hit song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which read, “Tried to turn into @kajol today… Did I succeed or should I keep practicing? Do you know which movie this song is from?”

The video showed Nasim Irani pulling off impressive transformation makeup tricks to turn into Kajol. It begins with her natural look, and as the clip progresses, she applies foundation, contouring, and eye makeup that sharpens her features to resemble Kajol’s style. The focus is especially on her eyes and bold brows.

Social media users went into a meltdown after Nasim Irani’s Kajol-inspired makeover. From her expressive eyes to the brow perfection, social media users couldn’t stop raving about how she literally “cloned” the actor with just makeup brushes and skills.

One wrote, “When you end up looking more like kajol than herself… amazing job”, and one noted, “Nailed the eyes & brows.”

“Ok is this Ai ? Cause it scary ! Damn you’re so talented,” one comment read, with another reading, “Even Better Than AI.”

“That was so good. My heart fell,” one gushed. Another fan wrote, “Omg wow how did you do that… love it”, with one mentioning, “Wait this is actually insane.”

“I thought it's AI filter first...then visited the profile @ncmmua @kajol @iamsrk @dharmamovies @karanjohar,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Literally she said...Who is AI.”

“MY JAW DROPPED,” one posted. Another comment read, “This would have been witchcraft a few centuries ago.”

Nasim Irani has over 1 million followers on Instagram and often posts transformation videos.

About Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is gearing up for her upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. Kajol will next reprise her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial Season 2. The series, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Myra Singh, is set to premiere on 19 September on JioHotstar. Apart from this, she also has Maharagni: Queens of Queens in the pipeline.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.