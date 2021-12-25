Ishaan Khatter gives a glimpse of his Hollywood cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up. Watch

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a short clip of his cameo in the Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. The film was released on the OTT platform on December 24.

Sharing a video from the film on Instagram on Friday, Ishaan wrote, “Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year. Whoa. Wait a minute. Who dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo."

The video starts with Meryl Steep saying, “They think they are better than us.” Suddenly, another video starts playing in which a man says, “They want to rob you off your freedom and that's a fact.” It is followed by several videos of people cheering “Don't Look Up." Then Ishaan, who plays the role of a vlogger, appears in a video and says, “The US President Orlean, has not included India or any other nation in the world to be a part of this mission.” He looks irritated and adds, “Just look up for f--- sake.”

Many fans commented on the video and congratulated him for his cameo in the Hollywood multi-starrer. One person wrote, “Congratulations Ishaan. Yesterday night I saw the film and your appearance surely took us by surprise. Hope to see you acting in more films.” While another one wrote, “Just amazing.”

Don’t Look Up is a science-fiction film that revolves around two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a comet is fast approaching planet Earth with the potential to destroy life. Don’t Look Up also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, and others. Indian-origin actor, Himesh Patel, is also a part of the film.

