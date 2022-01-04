Ishaan Khatter shares vlog of New Year vacation in Ranthambore, fans miss ‘bhabhi’ Ananya Panday. Watch

Actors Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend actor Ananya Panday celebrated New year together at the Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan. Now, Ishaan has shared a small video on his YouTube channel and his fans just can't stop asking about Ananya.

On Tuesday, Ishaan posted a video on his YouTube channel titled New Year With Nature. In the 58-second-long clip, Ishaan can be seen plucking fruits from a tree, cycling, enjoying a bonfire and much more. The video also includes short clips of tigers, deer and crocodiles that he spotted during the trip.

As soon as the video was posted, people started asking about Ananya in the comments section, who was not included in the video. One fan commented, “Thank you, Ananya for shooting some shots. Love you both." Another one complained, “No footage of Ananya.” While one said, “Bhabhi ko bhi lena tha na video me (You should have included ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) in the video as well).”

While Ishaan and Ananya didn't post any photos of them together, they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on January 2, as they returned from Rajasthan. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also appeared to be holidaying with the duo.

Ananya also shared several pictures and videos from the trip on Instagram. She captioned one of the posts, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart stay safe, be kind and make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger”

She also posted photos of herself from a Guava farm on Instagram and Ishaan shared similar pictures on his social media handle.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in a guava farm in Rajasthan.(Instagram)

Read More: Inside Ananya Panday’s jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park. See pics

Ishaan and Ananya reportedly started dating after they worked together in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli. The couple was also spotted together at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash last year.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as the lead actor in 2018 with the film Dhadak, opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. Ananya, who also comes from a Bollywood background, made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON