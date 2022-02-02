Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ishaan Khatter smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's new pics, says 'hi stunner'. See post
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's new pics, says 'hi stunner'. See post

Ananya Panday shared new pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram. Her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter reacted to it. Check it out here.
Ishaan Khatter reacted to Ananya Panday's pictures.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ishaan Khatter has reacted to the latest pictures shared by his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ananya posted several pictures of herself from her recent photoshoot.

In the photos, Ananya Panday wore a light blue denim crop top, with matching pants and a jacket. She wore minimal makeup, kept her hair loose and paired her outfit with animal-print heels.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned the post, "Blue jean baby (denim pants) #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (wave and blue heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Ishaan commented, "Geeeeeez. Hi, stunner :)"

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, commented, "Wowww." While actor Mrunal Thakur dropped a fire emoji, Neelam Kothari Soni posted red heart and fire emojis Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Love this look."

Ishaan and Ananya recently made headlines after the rumoured couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The duo did not share any pictures of them together from the vacation but was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Ananya has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra shared an anecdote about Ananya from the sets of their film. When asked which actor is the most likely to laugh during an intense scene, he had said, "We were filming the last scene of the film and it was also the last day of the shoot. Here, Ananya is laughing in the shot which was of a serious scene. I told her after the scene 'I'm looking at the wide shot and you're laughing'. And she's like 'I was laughing for the take' and I said 'You can't be laughing for the take because it's a serious scene'."

He added, "And then she's trying to justify that 'No, no I was acting' and I was like 'Don't lie'. Because she's just not laughing in the take but repeatedly laughing looking at the crew. So that was going on, very unprofessional." Ananya replied, "One time, one time."

