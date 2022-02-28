It has been tough, but I feel blessed: Santosh Shukla

The pandemic phase has been very tough for everyone, including the entertainment industry. However, actor Santosh Shukla still feels blessed.

“To keep rolling in this phase, when many actors had packed their bags and left Mumbai, fills me with gratitude,” he says.

“I am a Mahadev bhakt (Shiva devotee) and it is truly a divine blessing to have sustained, to get new opportunities at a time when people were struggling everywhere,” says the Jai Ho and Dabangg3 actor.

Currently in Lucknow, his hometown, he admits that though OTT has given work to many actors but not everyone has been lucky.

“Web has opened avenues for actors but the fact is that we now have new actors and the stars from the film industry who too are working in the medium. So, it looks glamorous but not everyone is getting work,” he says.

With new avenues opening up, he adapted himself in the opportunities that came his way.

“Last month saw the release of my film in theatre Pyar Main Thoda Twist that was shot in Lucknow during the pre-pandemic phase. Then, we shot for a short film Gulabi Rewri here which will stream soon. I will be here to shoot for another amazing short film this month-end. Above all, I also got to do Bachchan Pandey that surely would add another feather in my hat,” says Shukla.

There are reports that he has played a cop in the film, but he isn’t revealing much.

“I am not allowed to talk about my character but I can surely say that people will see me in a very different light. I will also be seen in a song alongside Akshay (Kumar) sir that has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. So, despite the tough phase I feel lucky that opportunities came my way and I hope going forward the graph will go upwards,” he tells.

He is scheduled to host a reality show Super Villain too.

“This is for an app of which I am the brand ambassador. I have done three city tours with them. The reality show is going to be big where in the winners will get chance to shoot for a project made for the web. So, lot is happening…I can’t complain!” he adds.

Having worked in TV serials and done Bigg Boss too, he is no in mood to do TV for now. “I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is one show I can be a part of. Other than that, I am not looking forward to do TV for now…daily soap surely not!,” he says.