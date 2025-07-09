Mumbai, Bollywood star Kajol says star kids now face the pressure of delivering immediate results rather than being given space to grow as actors. It's a do-or-die situation for star kids, we had a chance to grow: Kajol

The actor, who is the daughter of yesteryear star Tanuja and one of the most successful female stars of her generation, said she had the space and time to grow.

“Trolls will criticise you whether you have parents who are well-known or not. But we listen to them a little more when they're talking about somebody whose parents are well-known, maybe.

"We had that chance to grow, we were given that time, or maybe enough films to grow and to become who we are. Today it's almost like a do-or-die situation for them, and for this, they're very well prepared. I have to give them that. But we can be a little kinder,” Kajol told PTI.

The 50-year-old actor will be seen playing the role of a mother to Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, in the upcoming movie “Sarzameen”. Ibrahim was trolled badly for his debut performance in "Nadaaniyan".

“Reinvention” is the key for actors to evolve continuously, Kajol said.

“For actors, it's necessary to understand that you have to unlearn everything that you have learnt earlier, and keep doing new things, whatever they may be."

Despite these challenges, Kajol commended the current crop of actors and said they are seeking longevity not just through acting but by engaging in different ventures.

“Longevity now means something else. So, my kind of longevity may not be there. But in this day and age, the great thing about all these actors is that they will keep coming up with different kinds of films, and they will do other things as well, along with it . It won't only be about movies for them. So, their longevity might not be limited to movies," she said.

Kajol was last seen in “Maa”, a mythological horror film, directed by Vishal Furia of “Chhorii” fame.

