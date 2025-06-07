Mumbai, Filmmaker Karan Johar says hosting his debut podcast series, Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar, turned out to be a “unique” and “therapeutic” experience. It’s been a refreshing challenge: Karan Johar on making his debut on audio platform

Through the audio series, audiences will get to listen to the filmmaker’s conversations with his inner circle on how to truly live your best life in today’s fast-paced world.

“At my core, I’m a storyteller, I’m always excited to experiment with new mediums and formats. Venturing into the world of audio has been a unique experience - it's like discovering a new canvas to paint on. There’s a different freedom that comes with audio storytelling.

"Without the visual element, I've had to rely on the power of words to weave a narrative that captivates the listener's imagination. It’s been a refreshing challenge, and I love those,” the filmmaker told PTI.

Johar, the director of commercial blockbusters such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name Is Khan" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", said he was amazed by the intimacy the audio format offers.

"When people listen to podcasts or audio content, they’re often doing so in a very personal space – their cars, their homes, their headphones. It’s a one-on-one connection, and that intimacy has allowed me to connect with my audience in a way that feels almost therapeutic.

"It's been an incredible learning curve, and I feel like I’ve grown as a storyteller because of it.”

The show has an exciting mix of guests, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Zakir Khan, among others.

Johar said each guest brought their unique perspective and experiences to the show.

“One significant moment where I felt whole, conversing with Zakir Khan. What I admire most about Zakir is his ability to find humour in life’s challenges and his candidness about his struggles. He’s someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, and his stories are infused with valuable life lessons about perseverance, self-awareness, and the importance of staying true to oneself. I aspire to adopt that for my life,” he said.

“Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar” is available on the Audible app.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.