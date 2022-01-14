I’ve become an interesting cinematic actor now: Chandan Roy Sanyal

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal marked his debut about 16 years ago with Rang De Basanti (2006). Having worked across Bollywood, Bengali cinema and the web space, he now wants to foray into international cinema and is preparing for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He tells us, “I want to get out and work with the best talent in the world and get (global) exposure. I want to interact with them, one-on-one, and create a scene or a story with them. That’s my goal. I’m trying to manifest it in my own universe.”

Sanyal believes he has evolved as an artiste over the past ten years and has now become “an interesting cinematic actor”. He elaborates, “I act according to the light, camera lens, composition and angles. I’ve become a calmer and effortless actor now. As a theatre actor, you know how to use your space but as a film actor, it gets challenging because you’ve a limited space.”

As he plans on diverting his attention to indie projects after So Sicily, an award winning short he directed, produced and acted in, the Ray actor admits having no fear of dodging the attention of commercial filmmakers. “It’s their loss if they aren’t casting me,” Sanyal says, adding, “I’m ready to act in anything and everything, across languages. It all boils down to the basic art form of acting. That’s what I’ve learnt from my acting teacher Tim Supple when I was in England acting and interacting with Shakespearean actors and travelling across Australia, America and Europe. It’s not about cementing your place in one space and becoming like others. That’s when I decided to do what I feel like. When I’m on a set, I look at directors taking shots and editing them. That fascinates me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}