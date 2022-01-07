Jackie Shroff talks about life and death in viral video, get fans emotional: ‘Mein bhi chala jaunga'

A video of actor Jackie Shroff is going viral on the internet. In the video, Jackie talks about how death is a part of life and nobody can run from it but accept it.

The video starts with Jackie saying, “Ma mari, baba marr gaye, bhai chale gaye, yeh sab chale gaye na ek ek. Hum log bhi chale jayenge ek din. Ab woh le ke ghoomna nahi (I lost my mother, then my father and my brother, all of them left one by one. We all will also die one day. But we should not carry it around with ourselves)."

He adds: “Teen chale gaye, teen aaye. Krishna aayi, Tiger aaya, meri aurat aayi, par meri ma chali gayi, mera bhai chala gaya mere papa chale gaye, toh balance hota hai na life mein. Ab mein chala jaunga kuch din mein or phir koi aayega, toh yeh chalta rahega bhidu, yeh chaal toh hai he (Three people left and three people came. Krishna came, Tiger came and my wife came but I also lost three people from my life, this is how life balances things. I might also die after sometime, then someone else will come and this will go on).”

He further advices people to look around them. He said: "If you look at the sadness of people around you, you will realise you are going through nothing compared to them. You should not keep crying over things that you didn't get. You are a healthy person and that is enough. People should learn to be happy, whoever they are and whatever they have got. You are human so it is evident that you will have sadness in your life. Everyone has to die some day or the other. Your mom, dad, family, everyone will have to leave you some day. We all know that."

The video went viral on the internet and many people reacted to it. Comedian Ashish Chanchlani tweeßted the video and wrote, “Anyone’s who's met this legend, knows he always talks like this, always giving positive stuff to think about. Truly class apart.” One fan shared the video and wrote, “It’s decided. Jackie Shroff is my new role model.” While another one called him an “Absolute Legend.”

The video was originally posted in 2020 on social media, during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Maharashtra reported high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state.

