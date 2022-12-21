Janhvi Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey trailer ‘sick’, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif also react

Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey trailer, which dropped on Tuesday. She called it ‘sick’ as she praised the black comedy thriller that has Arjun in the role of a cop. The trailer introduced Arjun Kapoor and Tabu as cops and also featured Konkona Sen, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madam and Shardul Bhardwaj. They all go all out as they all want a van full of cash. Also read: Kuttey trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu are out to cross one another in this heist thriller. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share the trailer and wrote, "How sick does this look!!! I am so stoked and I cannot wait. Too excited. Looks sick." She also shared Arjun's Kuttey poster and wrote, "This trailer looks wild. Solid stuff." Arjun reacted to Janhvi's Instagram Stories, saying, "Showing it to you soonest." Arjun's girlfriend and reality TV star, Malaika Arora, too shared the trailer on Instagram and Arjun reacted to her post with heart emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reacted to Kuttey trailer.

Arjun's close friend, actor Varun Dhawan, also praised the trailer. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Kutta nahi hero ayaa jabardast @arjunkapoor." Arjun replied to him, “From (dog emoji) to the (Bhediya emoji) Shukriya yaar (thanks, friend).”

Actor Katrina Kaif also reacted to the trailer on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Looks too good… what a cast. Can't wait." Arjun replied to her, “Thank you Kay (Katrina).”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wrote, "What an outstanding ensemble of actors. The trailer indicates a truly exhilarating experience." Arjun responded to him, by saying, "Hey Karan, its me. Thank you for the love."

The two minutes 42-second-long trailer opens with Arjun standing in a cop's uniform in the middle of a jungle, surrounded by Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj pointing weapons at him. He instructs them to lay down them down after a countdown but they refuse to cooperate and point them at him. They all seem to be playing the game of dog and the bone with a van full of cash as their ultimate target.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The trailer had Kaminey's catchy title song Dhan Te Nan as well. Vishal Bhardwaj had composed it for his film Kaminey and has recreated it for Kuttey. The film is set to release in theatres on January 13.

