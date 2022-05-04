Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in green saree, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'ati sundar'

On Tuesday, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen posing for the camera, wearing a green saree. Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, actor Mrunal Thakur and others reacted to her photos. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor kisses baby sister Khushi Kapoor in this throwback pic: 'Miss giving you squeezies and huggies'. See pic

Sharing the picture, Janhvi added one caterpillar emoji in the caption box. In the four photos shared by her, Janhvi is seen wearing a green and white floral saree along with a pair of big golden and red jhumkas.

Boney commented, “Ati sundar.” One person replied to Boney's comment, “She is spitting image of her legend mother,” another one said, “Khushi also look so much like Sridevi now." One replied, “Omg yes Khushi is like Sridevi’s twin now. Both her kids growing up to look exactly like her.” Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Sundar.” One fan complimented Janhvi saying, “Your hairdo is really amazing," while one asked her, “When is your next film coming ma'am?”

Janhvi is film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's elder daughter. The couple also have a younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.

Sridevi died in Februay, 2018, just a few months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak was released. While she could not watch the entire film, filmmaker Karan Johar had shown her snippets of Janhvi’s work. Also Read: When Sridevi said she wasn't in favour of Janhvi Kapoor's film career: 'Would give me greater joy to see her married'

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani, and is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in the pipeline. The film will also star Varun Dhawan.

