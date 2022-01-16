Janhvi Kapoor gives peek into her ‘self care weekend’, Khushi Kapoor asks ‘Why are you eating strawberries with eggs?’

Janhvi Kapoor gave her Insta-fam a glimpse of what her weekend looked like. She appears to be holidaying at a hilly destination and could be seen lounging by the pool in a pink cutout monokini in several photos. She also posted a video of her skincare routine.

“Self-care weekend ft. @nykaabeauty,” Janhvi captioned her Instagram post. One of the pictures shared by her showed a strawberry placed on sunny side up eggs to make it look like a face. Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor wanted to know, “Why are you eating strawberries with eggs?” Their half-sister Anshula Kapoor called her a ‘cutie’.

Fans showed their appreciation for Janhvi in the comments section, with many using adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’, ‘pretty’ and ‘stunning’ to describe her. “Omg omg I am loving this,” one wrote. “Can’t take eyes off this pic, loved this. You slayed this one,” another said.

Last week, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to share the news of her and Khushi’s recovery from Covid-19. “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!!” she wrote.

Janhvi was last seen on the big screen in the horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming films include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She is also a part of Takht; however, the film will go on the floors only once Karan Johar finishes work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

