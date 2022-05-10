Janhvi Kapoor parties with Shanaya Kapoor and friends; fans get jealous of mystery man: 'Is that your boyfriend?'

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a party with cousin Shanaya Kapoor and their common friends. Pictures from the same show them having a blast and posing for the camera together. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a collage of several pictures from the bash. She wore a short yellow dress and matching floaters while Shanaya was in black co-ords. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in green saree, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'ati sundar'

In the pictures shared by Janhvi, the actor is seen with several of her friends. She is seen posing for a picture with a friend Orhan Awatramani who is twinning with her in a black tee and yellow pants. Some of her fans expressed their jealousy on seeing her with him. Last week, Orhan had shared his party pictures with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan. He was also present with Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor during their trip to Ooty last month.

Janhvi posted a bunch of pics on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor parties with friends.

Janhvi Kapoor with her friend.

A fan commented, “man having his best days huh.” Another said, “Bhai ko maje hai (Brother is having fun).” One asked, “Is that your bf?” while another asked about him, “Who is the guy on bottom right?” A fan also commented, “And everyone who's wondering about this guy, he's the son of a billionaire.”

Shanaya also shared a picture with two friends to highlight how the three were dressed in black tops and blue denims. She captioned the picture, “we have big taco energy.”

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a picture from the bash.

Janhvi was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in horror-comedy Roohi last year. She has already wrapped the shoot for Good Luck Jerry and Mili. The actor also has Bawaal in her kitty, starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, and Mr and Mrs Mahi. She is now filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi.

The shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi started on Monday and brings back the pair of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Janhvi will be seen as a cricketer in the film. Janhvi shared several Instagram Stories of all from Apoorva Lakhia to Karan Johar who wished her for the film. Karan wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrandMrsMahi for starting the first innings ! Knock it out of the park.”

