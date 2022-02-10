Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside gym with her hand in a sling, concerned fans ask 'kya hua?' Watch

Janhvi Kapoor injured her hand and was spotted with an arm sling outside a gym in Mumbai. Her fans were concerned and commented with "get well soon" messages when a paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram.

The video showed Janhvi walking towards her car. One of her fans wrote, "Ye kya hua (what happened)..get well soon." Another one commented, "Ohh god isse ky hogya (what happened to her)," and added a few crying emojis.

Janhvi is currently working on her next film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. She recently began her training at a cricket camp for the film alongside Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also features crickter Dinesh Karthik and is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Janhvi earlier worked with Sharan in his debut, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the other hand, Rajkummar and Janhvi previously starred together in the horror-comedy film, Roohi. Mr and Mrs Mahi is scheduled to hit theatres on October 7.

Janhvi recently had a fun conversation with Deepika Padukone on Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of herself and said that she was listening to Ella Fitzgerald's tracks on loop. Deepika was quick to question her in the comment section and asked her why she wasn't listening to Gehraiyaan's title track. Gehraiyaan is Deepika's upcoming film that lands online on February 11.

Last year, Janhvi completed the shooting for Boney Kapoor's Milli - her first-time collaboration with her father. She also completed the shooting for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, in March last year.

Apart from Good Luck Jerry, Milli and Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi has a few other films in the pipeline. These include Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and his ambitious project Takht. Takht will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, among many others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail