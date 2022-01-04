Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi defend his ancestor Fazl-e-Haq against trolls: 'A freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi recently gave it back to trolls who questioned the honour of his great great grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi. Javed had raised his voice against a controversial website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women, following which some Twitter users distastefully dragged his ancestors into the conversation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slamming those who spoke against late Fazl-e-Haq, Javed wrote on Twitter, “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women and those glorifying Godse and preaching genocide to the army, police and people, some bigots have started abusing my great great grandfather, a freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani in 1864. What do you say to such idiots.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lyricist took to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday to express his angst against the online ‘auction’ of hundred women on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. He said he was “appalled with every one's silence” on the issue.

Javed also replied to a Twitter user who accused him of not speaking for people who were not from his ‘cadre’. The lyricist wrote, “I have been deadly against all the Muslim fanatics and fundos, so go bark some where else. This whataboutry will not work with me. You are not talking to any Muslim right winger but a proud Indian . So shut up.”

Javed Akhtar replied to a troll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana Azmi also replied to a tweet accusing Fazl-e-Haq of trying to bring down a temple during the British rule. She said, “This is pure lies. Fazle Haq was a freedom fighter who was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British . He died in the Andamans and his grave is still there where he is revered as a hero. If you want to know more about him read Baghi Hindustan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark, here's what he tweeted

Besides being a poet, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi is said to be freedom fighter who inspired people to participate in the 1857 rebellion. He was sentenced to life in prison in the Cellular Jail on Andaman Islands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON