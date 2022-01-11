Jimmy Sheirgill: Never understood adding nudity and abuses for fizzle neither in films nor on OTT

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill has a rule while choosing his projects — it should have a universal appeal and any family should be able to watch it together. And that extends to his OTT choices as well.

“I try to choose and pick things which have a strong connect. Tomorrow, if I get another series which is over the top, little mad in terms of comedy, I would want to try that as well, as long as it is universal, and maximum people can watch and relate to it. That is what I keep in mind,” says the 51-year-old, who has been a part of web shows such as Rangbaaz and Your Honourseason 1 and 2.

How does the actor look at the nudity and abusive language which some shows employ to grab eyeballs?

Sheirgill says, “Nudity aur yeh sab se toh main comfortable nahin hoon. Until and unless there is some sense to what is going on in the scene, and it really demands my character to do it ‘if we don’t show this then the character’s frame of mind won’t be apparent’, I will do that. But to just add fizzle to it to capture that kind of audience, voh maamla na filmon mein samajh aaya hai na yahaan (OTT) pe samajh aaya hai.”

This is why he felt comfortable taking up Your Honour, and even starred in its second season recently. The thriller is a Hindi adaptation of an Israeli show. Shiergill says he had been into international content even before the OTT wave came to India.

He tells us, “I had been watching a lot of shows on OTT streaming platforms, even on DVD, before these platforms came to India. When I was offered the first season, I watched the original as well. I was able to connect to it hence I took it up.”