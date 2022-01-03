John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal test Covid-19 positive, quarantined at home

Actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently home quarantined. Sharing the news on Instagram Stories on Monday, John revealed that he came in contact with a Covid positive person three days ago.

He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. "We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

John Abraham shared a note on Instagram Story.

Recently, several other Bollywood actors including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

John celebrated his birthday in December and surprised his fans by sharing several rare pictures with Priya and their pets. In one of the pictures, John and Priya could be seen making funny facial expressions. He captioned the post with a black-heart emoji. Fans dropped sweet messages for the couple on the post.

John got married to Priya in January 2014. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the public eye.

The actor was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, with Divya Khosla Kumar. He had a triple role in the film which was panned by the critics. He will now be seen in the action film, Attack, which is slated to release in theatres on January 28. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

