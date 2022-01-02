Just arrived: All the celebrity babies of 2021

Parenting in pandemic can be tough but these actors didn’t let fear keep them from welcoming little ones into their life

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21. Initially, the couple chose to keep baby Jeh away from the public eye. The two are parents to five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Addite Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik

The TV couple became parents to a son, Ekbir, on April 29. Sharing the news, Addite posted, “Dear Universe, thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s here and he’s truly magic.”

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

After getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi this year in an unconventional ceremony, Dia Mirza gave birth to her first child, a son named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on May 14. Mirza shared the news in a deeply emotional post on social media, revealing that he was born prematurely and had to be delivered via an emergency C-section.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya

On June 2, singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya became parents to a son, Aryaveer. Sharing the news, Mohan wrote, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt... He multiplies the happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. The couple, who got married in 2017, revealed the name of their daughter Vamika after a month, which is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

After two sons, Zack and Leo, actor Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child, a daughter, with husband Dino Lalvani this year in June. The actor had shared the news of her pregnancy in March by sharing a picture of her baby bump, captioned, “With my very little woman.” They have named their daughter Lara.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi

Actor Evelyn Sharma married her long-time boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 and announced the arrival of the little one — Ava Rania Bhindi — on November 12. “The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” shared Sharma.

Charu Asopa Sen and Rajeev Sen

TV actor Charu Asopa Sen and her husband Rajeev Sen became parents to a girl on November 1. Rajeev took to social media to say that he was “blessed with a baby girl” and thanked God.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

On May 22, singer Shreya Ghoshal was blessed with a son with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, has named their first born Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became parents for the first time on August 27. Married in 2016, they named their son Nirvair. In a video shared by Merchant, she revealed that the name of their child means one who has no enemies.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Actor Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first child, a boy Aaravv with entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy on February 9. Reddy’s social media post announcing the news was captioned, “Oh boy!”

Ruchika Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchika Kapoor announced the birth of their daughter, Anaya, on September 10. Sharing a pic from the baby shower celebrations, Sheikh wrote, “Blessed with the gift of life... need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The actor couple were blessed with a son on October 3. Angad Bedi shared the news with a photo of Neha and himself and wrote, “#Bedisboy is here!!!!! Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.” The two are also parents to a three-year-old girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Aakriti Ahuja and Aparshakti Khurana

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Arzoie, on August 27. They had announced the pregnancy in June with a hilarious message that said, “Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai.”

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Actor Geeta Basra became a mother for the second time this year. Her son with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was born on July 10. They are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Hinaya.