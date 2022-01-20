Kainaat Arora cancels live performance amid rising Covid cases

Actor Kainaat Arora acknowledges that the situation with the pandemic has again hampered releases schedules of films as well as messed the schedule of actors. She says that her live gigs are what have been most impacted because of the surge in cases.

Arora tells us, “I had two very big events and I returned the money to the organiser for it because I knew that the Covid cases were rising and spreading very fast. I didn’t want to risk it. I told them that I can’t risk my life.”

The Grand Masti (2013) actors shares that for the past few months she was doing non-stop events as well as shooting for her upcoming web series.

“There were so many weddings that I performed at because we had a big wedding season last year. I was doing corporate events. For Christmas I was in Kathmandu and for New Year’s Eve I was in Goa,” she adds.

But the fear of contracting the virus and fear of exposure to Covid at these live events is what forces Arora to make this timely call.

“People want selfies and then for that they don’t want celebrities to be wearing the mask. So there were more chances of me falling sick. During all the performances, I follow all protocols but when you are on stage you can’t really say no to people, who have invited you for selfies. Right now it is a very scary the situation,” she admits.

Arora says she has currently taken a break and enjoying it with family and ill only get back to work when the situation normalises.

“Work has slowed down for everyone. Many shoots have been cancelled. I was to start another web series but my director told me that we will only start in March. Everyone is quiet now, shaant hoke baith gaye hai saare ke saare ,” she ends.