Kajal Aggarwal gives credit to writer after getting called out for copying poem, caption for Mother's Day Instagram post

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday got called out for copying a writer's poem as well as the caption for her Instagram post on Mother's Day. However, after this, Kajal edited her post and gave credit to the writer Sarah for the poem. However, she disabled the comments on the post following the backlash. (Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal shares first pic of son Neil on Mother’s Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani shower love)

Kajal had shared a poem titled Dear Mum on Instagram on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, writer-poet Sarah shared a screenshot, now-deleted, of Kajal's earlier post. Sarah wrote, "My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by @kajalaggarwalofficial. Even the caption is copied with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it!! Hopefully a misunderstanding..."

In her next story, Sarah shared a screenshot, now-deleted, of Kajal's Instagram page and wrote, "If anyone has time to visit her page and tag me in the post, that would be great (folded hands emojis) for someone with this many followers it will probably get ignored but it's pretty disappointing! The weird copy of my original caption with a few words swapped out makes me think it isn't an honest mistake. @kajalaggarwalofficial."

Sarah also wrote, "Wow, thanks for the support everyone! Hopefully, it's just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage for credit to be given in case she doesn't see the comments. Also hope everyone had a lovely Mother's Day weekend!"

Kajal got called out.

After Sarah highlighted that Kajal copied her poem and caption, the actor edited her post. She shared the full poem and captioned the post, "I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil..Poem courtesy - @matrescentmuse."

Kajal also shared a glimpse of her baby as she hugged him on her Instagram post. She wrote, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

She added, "And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that."

