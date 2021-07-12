Kajol's Bekhudi co-star Kamal Sadanah to divorce Lisa John after 21 years of marriage: 'Two people grow apart'

Kamal Sadanah has confirmed his separation from his wife Lisa John. They got married in 2000 and have two children together. He said in a recent interview that they are currently living separately.

Actor-producer Kamal Sadanah told a leading daily, "Two people grow apart and go in different directions. Such things are happening all over and ours was one of those."

Kamal Sadanah married Lisa John on January 1, 2000. They now have two children - son Angath and daughter Leia. Lisa is a make-up artist and has shifted to Goa to live with her parents, the daily added.

After making his debut opposite Kajol in Bekhudi in 1992, Kamal Sadanah featured in the hit film Rang and continued to work in several movies in the 90s.

Kamal Sadanah made his directorial debut with Roar in 2014 but the film received negative reviews. It featured Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha, Subrat Dutta, Virendra Singh Ghuman and Ali Quli Mirza.

It was around the time of the release of Roar that Kamal Sadanah called marrying Lisa John the best thing he ever did. “If marrying Lisa was the best thing I did, then making Roar would have to rank as the second-best move in my life. It’s a relief to leave my acting career behind. My heart was never in acting,” Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying.

Also read: Mahira answers if she is ‘secretly married’, asks Siri to call ‘secret husband’

Kamal turned producer in 2007 with Victoria No. 203: Diamonds Are Forever. A remake of the 1972 film Victoria No 203, the film featured Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, and Javed Jaaferi, among others.

Late filmmaker Brij Sadanah was the father of Kamal Sadanah. He was known for films such as Victoria No. 203 and Ek Se Badhkar Ek.