Kangana Ranaut asked to appear in Bathinda court over now-deleted tweet about ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’

A court in Bathinda on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before it on April 19 in a defamation case filed by Mohinder Kaur, who was misidentified on Twitter by the actor as the "Shaheen Bagh dadi".

Mohinder's advocate Raghbir Singh Behniwal said the court issued a summons to Kangana for appearing before it on April 19. He said the complaint against the actor was filed in January, 2021.

In her complaint, Mohinder had said that the actor made “false imputations and remarks” against her in a tweet by comparing her with a woman, saying she was the same “dadi” who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

“By using such remarks, the actor lowered my reputation and prestige,” Mohinder had alleged in the complaint. She is a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, Punjab.

The Bollywood actor had misidentified Kaur as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made headlines during the anti-CAA protests in 2019 in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.

Kangana had shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital.

She had retweeted the post with pictures of the two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees”. Later, the actor deleted the tweet after Twitter users pointed out that both the women were different.

Kangana was last seen on screen in the political biopic Thalaivii, which released last year. She is set be seen in two films this year - Dhaakad and Tejas. Additionally, the actor is also hosting the upcoming reality show Lock Upp, which will begin streaming on MX Player and Alt Balaji from February 27.

