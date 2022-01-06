Kangana Ranaut calls PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab ‘shameful’: ‘It’s an attack on our democracy’

Kangana Ranaut, who is a vocal supporter of the BJP-led government, has slammed Wednesday's incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped by protesters in Punjab, forcing him to return. The incident is being seen as a major security lapse and has led to a nationwide debate.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to call the incident 'shameful'. She wrote, "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji."

Kangana shared a note on Instagram Stories.

PM Modi had landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road ahead was blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and made a u-turn to go back via the same route.

Kangana was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. She is currently working on her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. She regularly shares pictures from the film sets. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

After Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana will begin work on her directorial, titled Emergency, in which she will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has already wrapped up shoot for Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force pilot, and for Dhaakad.

