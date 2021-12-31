Kangana Ranaut flies out of Mumbai ahead of New Year, fans ask if she has clearance for ‘no mask’ rule. Watch

On Friday morning, actor Kangana Ranaut flew out of Mumbai ahead of New Year. The actor was seen without a face mask as she entered the airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kangana can be seen coming out of a car wearing a pink saree. As she walked to the airport gates, the paparazzi requested her to pose for photos. Before entering the airport, she smiled for the cameras and flashed the victory sign.

As soon as the video was posted, netizens started commenting about Kangana not wearing a mask. One person asked, “She has clearance for ‘no mask’ too?” Another one said, “Ma'am ka mask kahan hai poochho unse (Ask her where is her mask)?” Similar queries were posted by other Instagram users as well.

On Thursday, actor Nora Fatehi revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid… It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Rhea Kapoor also recently tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, Rhea wrote, “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you."

Earlier this month, actors Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Seema Khan had also tested positive for Covid.

