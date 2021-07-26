Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut heartbroken by death of fan in Himachal landslide: 'Come back again please'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut heartbroken by death of fan in Himachal landslide: ‘Come back again please’

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to her fan, Dr Deepa Sharma, who lost her life in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut mourned the demise of her fan, Dr Deepa Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut is devastated by the death of one of her fans, Dr Deepa Sharma, in a massive landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Stories to condole the demise, the actor called it ‘beyond tragic’.

Sharing the news of Dr Deepa Sharma’s death in the Himachal landslide, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!”

“I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut mourned the death of her fan, Dr Deepa Sharma.

Kangana offered condolences to Deepa’s loved ones. “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please,” she wrote. She also urged everyone to refrain from travelling to the mountains right now, warning them of natural disasters.

Kangana Ranaut said that Dr Deepa Sharma will always be in her heart.

“Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it’s a request,” she wrote. She also shared a video and wrote, “Mountains aren’t just beautiful and spiritual, they can be brutal and fatal as well.”

Kangana Ranaut warned everyone of the dangers of travelling to the mountains during the monsoon.

Also read | Ananya Panday says she goes to BFF Shanaya Kapoor for love advice: ‘She is a very bad person but…’

Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad in Budapest. She plays a spy in the film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She is also awaiting the release of Thalaivi, in which she will portray the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J Jayalalithaa. The film is slated for a theatrical release but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

kangana ranaut himachal pradesh landslides

