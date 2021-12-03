Kangana Ranaut’s car surrounded by ‘mob’ in Punjab; woman tells actor to think before she speaks

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her car surrounded by several protesters in Punjab. They could be heard chanting slogans of ‘murdabad (down with)’ but the rest of it was undecipherable. “As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers,” she wrote, sharing the clip.

In another video, Kangana informed everyone that she reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh on Friday. As soon as she reached the state, she was surrounded by a mob, she claimed. “Woh khud ko kisaan keh rahe hai aur mujhpe attack kar rahe hai, gandi gaaliyaan de rahe hai, jaan se maar dene ki dhamki de rahe hai. Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam (They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me, abusing me and threatening to kill me. Mob lynching is taking place openly in our country),” she said.

Kangana called the situation ‘unbelievable’ and wondered what it would have been like if she had no security. “Itni saari police hai phir bhi meri gaadi ko nikalne nahi diya jaa raha hai. Kya main koi politician hoon? Koi party chalati hoon (There are so many police officers here but my car is still not being allowed to leave. Am I politician? Do I run a political party)? What is this behaviour? Unbelievable!” she said.

Claiming that people are using her name for political reasons, Kangana said that there would have been open lynching if the police were not present. “Shame on these people,” she said.

Another video showed Kangana shaking hands with one of the protesters and telling her that she studied in Punjab. “Love conquers all. Everyone warned me against talking to them but I did,” she said.

One elderly woman asked Kangana to think before she speaks. “Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni,” she said in Punjabi. She replied to another woman in Punjabi, “I did not say anything about you, I spoke about those protesting at Shaheen Bagh.”

Kangana shared another update, informing her well-wishers that she was ‘completely safe’ and managed to get out of the ‘sticky situation’. She also thanked the Punjab Police and CRPF.

Later, Kangana shared another update on Instagram Stories, maintaining that she has not apologised to anyone. “No one asked me for an apology and I never apologised… Why should apologise, for what? For genuine love and concern for the people of Punjab? No, I will never do that... The entire conversation with the women in the mob is in my story and even on all media platforms… Don’t spread rumours, please… I always supported farmers and that’s why I spoke in favour of the farmers’ bill and I will continue to do so. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

The agitation comes after Kangana objected to the repeal of the three contentious farm laws and called it ‘shameful’. “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this,” she wrote. Since last year, she has been criticising the farmers’ protest.

In a follow-up post, Kangana said that dictatorship is the need of the hour ‘when the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep’.

Kangana has also been in the news for her recent comments on ‘Khalistani terrorists’, which were seen by many members of the Sikh community as an attack on them. She also said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life’.

Earlier this week, a plea was filed by advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the Supreme Court seeking censorship of all of Kangana’s future social media posts to maintain law and order. She shared a news report on it and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country.” She added a crown emoji as well.

Kangana was last seen on the big screen in Thalaivii as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Her upcoming projects include the action-thriller Dhaakad, in which she plays a spy; Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot; Emergency, starring her as Indira Gandhi; and The Incarnation Sita, in which she plays Sita. She will also direct and star in Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.