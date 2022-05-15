Kangana Ranaut says Hindi films aren't working as people don't relate to Bollywood star kids: They look like boiled eggs

Kangana Ranaut has never been secretive about her dislike for nepotism in Bollywood. The actor has been vocal about how she feels the opportunities given to star kids in Hindi films deprive ‘outsiders’. Now, Kangana has again targeted star kids, saying in a recent interview that their lack of relatability with the audience is what is causing Hindi films to lose to South cinema. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ajay Devgn will never promote her film, claims Akshay Kumar called her 'quietly' to praise Thalaivi

In the post-pandemic era, films from the Telugu and Kannada film industries have beaten all Hindi films at the box office. Both RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have earned over ₹1000 crore, while Pushpa: The Rise was also extremely successful, minting over ₹100 crore in the Hindi belt alone. The Hindi versions of these films alone beat most Bollywood films released in the last two years. Kangana feels it is because the audience doesn’t relate with the star kids, who are being cast as the leading men and women in many Hindi films.

In an interview with ABP Live, Kangana responded to a question on what makes South Indian cinema more successful than Bollywood of late. The actor responded, “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knife and fork and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone.”

The actor then gave the example of Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa in the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, while talking of characters people can relate to. She added, “Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot. So, their culture (of South Indian film industry) and their grounded nature is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West. It’s important to stay connected to people within your country.”

Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her spy action-thriller Dhaakad. The film sees her in the role of a super spy. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and is set to release on May 20.

