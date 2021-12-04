Kangana Ranaut visits Mathura a day after farmers surrounded her in Punjab, calls it a 'beautiful day'

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures on Instagram and told her fans that she is visiting Shri Krishna Janam Bhumi, Mathura on Saturday.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing dark green anarkali and pearl jewellery. She captioned the post, “Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura. For Krishna Janambhumi darshan. What a fortunate day.”

She also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “All set for my most favourite Krishna Darshan in Vrindavan. Can't believe it's my first time there. ”

The photos come a day after Kangana took to Instagram stories to share videos of her car being surrounded by several protesters in Punjab who were chanting ‘murdabad (down with)’. “As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers,” she wrote on the video.

Kangana Ranaut's car surrounded by protesters in Punjab.(Instagram)

In another clip, Kangana said that she reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh on Friday. “Woh khud ko kisaan keh rahe hai aur mujhpe attack kar rahe hai, gandi gaaliyaan de rahe hai, jaan se maar dene ki dhamki de rahe hai. Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam (They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me, abusing me and threatening to kill me. Mob lynching is taking place openly in our country),” she said.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut’s car surrounded by ‘mob’ in Punjab; woman tells actor to think before she speaks

She later uploaded a video shaking hands with one of the female protesters and telling her that she had studied in Punjab. “Love conquers all. Everyone warned me against talking to them but I did,” she wrote.

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, in which she played the character of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Her upcoming films include Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency and The Incarnation Sita.

