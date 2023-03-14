Kapil Sharma reacts to claims of 300 cr net worth: 'I have a house, car, family, that’s all...'

Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma recently said he thinks of himself as a middle-class man despite all of his achievements. The actor will be next starring as a lower-middle-class man who works as a food delivery agent in Nandita Das' upcoming Zwigato. He also laughed at the suggestion that his net worth is currently ₹300 crore. Also read: Kapil Sharma reveals he was depressed, had suicidal thoughts in 2017

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after winning the stand-up comedy reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007. He has won multiple seasons of the comedy reality show Comedy Circus on Sony TV and appeared in films like Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), and Firangi (2017) and a short appearance in ABCD 2 (2015). He is popularly known for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show after the success of TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

During his recent interview with AajTak, Kapil was told, “You’re worth ₹300 crore…” In Response, the comedian laughed. He said in Hindi, “I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different.”

Kapil continued that his wife Ginni Chatrath didn't face problems while adjusting to his background after they got married as she hails from a well-to-do family. The two are Punjabi and bonded well. He said that he has a lot of respect for Ginni as she stood by him when was not known and was with him through thick and thin. While Kapil hopes to make more money, he feels he is still the same person that he used to be. He added that his kids might have a different experience while groining up with privilege.

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. They have two children--daughter Anayra and son Trishaan. Kapil's upcoming film Zwigato is set to release on 17 March.

