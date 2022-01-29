Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Deol walking his way to regain his stamina after Covid-19 diagnosis
bollywood

Karan Deol walking his way to regain his stamina after Covid-19 diagnosis

Actor Karan Deol’s recent holiday in Dubai took a different turn when he tested positive for Covid-19, and had to go into isolation
Karan Deol tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Dubai
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:40 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Karan Deol’s recent holiday in Dubai took a different turn when he tested positive for Covid-19, and had to go into isolation. Now, he is back and working hard to get back his health.

“Luckily, I had mild symptoms, and it wasn’t a bad bout. So, I have fully recovered and feeling much better now,” shares Karan, son of actor-director Sunny Deol.

He adds, “After testing positive, I went into quarantine for 10 days and isolated at a friend’s place where I looked after myself. I had mild fever and body pain, by the third day, I started feeling better.”

The positive diagnosis might have been a hiccup in his vacation, but he didn’t let it hamper his spirit. “These are the times when we can’t predict about these types of things, so one can’t say anything about it. It’s pretty large out everywhere, so people should take safety and precautions while going about,” Karan tells us.

RELATED STORIES

After recovering from the infection, the actor is now working on his health, as he puts, “I have started doing walks after testing negative. Now, I walk for an hour. Then eventually, I will start doing light weight training, but I will start doing it after sometime not immediately.”

Karan made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, after which a pandemic slowed down the pace of the industry. And it is a disappointing thing for Karan, who is yearning to put his career on a fast forward mode.

“It is disappointing, but life has taught me that it is just best to be patient. We have gotten over this before and we will get over this again. It’s just about taking your safety precautions, sitting back and waiting for it to turn over,” says the actor, who was last seen in Velle, and will soon start working on Apne 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP