Karan Deol walking his way to regain his stamina after Covid-19 diagnosis

Actor Karan Deol’s recent holiday in Dubai took a different turn when he tested positive for Covid-19, and had to go into isolation. Now, he is back and working hard to get back his health.

“Luckily, I had mild symptoms, and it wasn’t a bad bout. So, I have fully recovered and feeling much better now,” shares Karan, son of actor-director Sunny Deol.

He adds, “After testing positive, I went into quarantine for 10 days and isolated at a friend’s place where I looked after myself. I had mild fever and body pain, by the third day, I started feeling better.”

The positive diagnosis might have been a hiccup in his vacation, but he didn’t let it hamper his spirit. “These are the times when we can’t predict about these types of things, so one can’t say anything about it. It’s pretty large out everywhere, so people should take safety and precautions while going about,” Karan tells us.

After recovering from the infection, the actor is now working on his health, as he puts, “I have started doing walks after testing negative. Now, I walk for an hour. Then eventually, I will start doing light weight training, but I will start doing it after sometime not immediately.”

Karan made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, after which a pandemic slowed down the pace of the industry. And it is a disappointing thing for Karan, who is yearning to put his career on a fast forward mode.

“It is disappointing, but life has taught me that it is just best to be patient. We have gotten over this before and we will get over this again. It’s just about taking your safety precautions, sitting back and waiting for it to turn over,” says the actor, who was last seen in Velle, and will soon start working on Apne 2.