Karan Johar congratulates Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh for National Awards, calls it 'full circle moment'

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated his friends and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji for getting the National Awards in the best leading actors categories and called it a full circle moment.

Shah Rukh was named the Best Actor for his role in "Jawan", and Rani won in the Best Actress category for her work in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway" at the 71st National Awards, which took place on Friday.

Karan shared the poster of both films on his Instagram handle on Saturday and added a throwback picture alongside the actors.

The 53-year-old filmmaker penned a lengthy note as he congratulated the actors.

"Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!! @iamsrk bhai....this has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...'Jawan' and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness."

"Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost," the post began.

He added, "My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani."

Karan made his directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998, which starred Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the lead roles. He won his first National Award for the film in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for it.

In the latest edition of the National Awards, the filmmaker was also named the winner in the same category for his film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

"P.s - fun fact!! I won my first national award with these two & Kajol by my side for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. If this is not full circle, what is," he concluded the post.

"Jawan" was directed by Atlee Kumar and featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside Shah Rukh. The film went on to earn over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It had Shah Rukh in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad.

Rani's "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" also starred Jim Sarbh and revolved around Debika Chatterjee , an Indian woman staying in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after she is separated from them by the Norwegian authorities.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was released in March 2023.

Karan's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

