Karan Singh Grover celebrates 39th birthday with wife Bipasha Basu, grooves to Jalebi Baby. Watch

Actor Karan Singh Grover turned 39 on Wednesday. Karan's wife actor Bipasha Basu wished him by sharing photos with him on Instagram. Several videos and pictures from Karan's birthday celebrations are now doing rounds on the internet.

Sharing photos with Karan, Bipasha wished him, “Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial.”

In a video shared from Karan's birthday celebration, he is seen cutting two birthday cakes, in presence of his wife Bipasha and their close friends, including Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia. In another clip shared on Instagram, Karan is seen grooving to Jalebi Baby with his friends.

Karan and Bipasha fell in love during the making of their film Alone and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. This is Karan's third marriage . He was first married to television actor Shraddha Nigam. His second marriage was with actor Jennifer Winget.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha said, "Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true."

Karan started his career as a model and made his acting debut with the 2004 show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. He became one of the most popular stars of television courtesy of his performance as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye and Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai.

