Kareena Kapoor calls son Taimur Ali Khan ‘quite ahead of his age'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has called her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan naughty but added that her elder son listens when someone forbids him not to do something which isn't right. In a new interview, Kareena also said that Taimur Ali Khan 'already has an eye for good cinema' as he and his father, Kareena's husband-actor Saif Ali Khan watch movies together. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return from family trip to Pataudi; Taimur-Jeh twin in blue)

Kareena tied the knot with Saif on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, in 2021. Kareena and Saif have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006) and Tashan (2008).

In an interview with News18, Kareena said, “He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me. He’s a boy who’s very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn’t supposed to do it."

She also added, "But both he and Jeh are very naughty. Boys, however, grow up and change. I’m sure things are going to change a lot. Having said that, at this age, he already has an eye for good cinema. On weekends, he gets to watch good movies. He doesn’t spend too much time on the screen even though one of us always has to monitor it.”

Kareena often shares posts on Instagram featuring her sons. Recently, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir travelled to Delhi. On Instagram, Kareena posted a video as she and Saif played on the lawns of his ancestral home Pataudi Palace. She wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad….Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt."

She also posted pictures of Taimur plucking out radishes from a field. She wrote in Hindi, "Hot radish bread with clarified butter for lunch. #TimTim #Homegrown #Plant #Grow #Eat."

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

