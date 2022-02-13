Kareena Kapoor clicked with son Taimur Ali Khan at eatery, Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu visit them at home

Actors Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan went out for breakfast on Sunday. Taimur was later spotted riding a toy car with a friend.

A paparazzo shared pictures of Kareena with Taimur coming out from a restaurant and wrote, “Kareena & Taimur enjoy Sunday breakfast in Mumbai.” In the photos, Kareena is seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue denim pants, while Taimur wore blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

In another video, Taimur is seen riding a white electric toy car. His friend was also seen in the video in a car of his own.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya were later spotted entering Kareena's house.

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two children--five-year-old Taimur and ten-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan.

Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Kareena revealed how Saif spoils Taimur, while she is stricter. She said, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

“Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline,” she added.

Kareena's last film was Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

