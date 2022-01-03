Kareena Kapoor ditches her 'eat healthy' rule on first Monday of 2022, digs into croissant in new pic: 'Just go for it'

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday shared a picture of herself eating a croissant as she broke her ‘eat healthy’ rule. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie as she bit into the snack.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor wore a red jacket, tied her hair back and wore no makeup, except kajal. She opened her eyes wide as she took a bite of the croissant.

Kareena captioned her post, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it… #do what your heart desires…#it's 2022 #make the most of it…" She added heart and croissant emojis.

Karisma Kapoor, actor and sister of Kareena also shared a picture on Instagram as the duo enjoyed ice cream. She captioned the post, "Continuing the healthy Monday #sistergoals #strawberriesandcream #its2022 #dowhaturheartdesires #lololoves."

Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan, their elder son Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated New Year's Eve with a family dinner with her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor.

Soha had shared pictures on Instagram from their get-together welcoming the New Year. She wrote in a post, "The last supper - of 2021 (at 50 per cent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe." Soha also shared several pictures in another post and captioned it, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind."

On December 31, Kareena had shared a picture of her and Saif's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. She had captioned the post, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"

Recently, Kareena recovered from Covid-19. On testing positive for the coronavirus, she had quarantined herself. After announcing her recovery, she celebrated Christmas with her family.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor teases Kunal Kemmu about 'pati, patni aur pankha’ pic with Soha Ali Khan. See here

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, which will release in theatres on April 14, is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay has been written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni along with Eric Roth.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON