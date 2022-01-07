Kareena Kapoor Khan gets ‘hot chocolate fudge and biscuits' from Rhea Kapoor, shares their WhatsApp conversation

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a screenshot of her conversation with her filmmaker friend Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. Rhea is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 29.

Sharing the conversation, Kareena wrote, “I love these conversations.” In the screenshot, the conversation starts with Rhea asking Kareena, “Should I send you hot chocolate, whipped cream?" Kareena then replies, “No no I don't like.” Rhea further gives Kareena more options and says, “Hot fudge sauce and vanilla icecream?” Kareena then agrees, “Ya that's the best.” Rhea then says “You were guffing with it. Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge. Order vanilla ice cream.”

Kareena Kapoor shares screenshot of her conversation with Rhea Kapoor.(Instagram)

Earlier when Kareena tested positive for Covid-19 in December, Rhea and her mother Sunita Kapoor delivered chocolates for Kareena. Sharing a video on Instagram Stories of these sweet treats, Kareena wrote, "Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in.... @kapoorsunita." Rhea, too, reposted Kareena's post and wrote, "Chocolates make everything better".

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of Swiss chosolates, sent by Rhea Kapoor.

After Kareena recovered and tested negative for the virus, Rhea tested positive, just a few days before the New Year's eve. “Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird,” she said, addressing reports about her diagnosis that surfaced before her statement. Apart from Rhea, her husband Karan Boolani, her cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also tested positive.

Read More: Rhea Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, is isolating with husband Karan Boolani: ‘Everything tastes bad except chocolate'

In 2018, Kareena and Rhea worked together on Shashanka Ghosh's film Veere Di Wedding. While Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania were the lead actors of the film, Rhea was producing the project.

