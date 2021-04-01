Kareena Kapoor loves this Instagram filter that gives her luscious eye lashes. See pic

Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared picture of hers using an Instagram filter and mentioned how she loved it. Kareena is slowly but surely getting back into the groove after giving birth to her second child in February.

Sharing a picture, she mentioned how she loved "this filter". It showed Kareena posing for the camera with, what appeared to be eye lashes, added as part of the filter. Her hair also showed a soft spray of white dots. Her cheek bones shone in good health and she also sported a soft pout.

Kareena Kapoor treated her fans with a new picture.





Kareena had recently shot for a TV show in Mumbai. Some time before that, she had been seen outside her gym, first time after the birth of her second son. She was photographed taking a round in her apartment complex too but she didn't look too happy about being clicked by photographers.

On February 21, Kareena had given birth to her second son. On International Women's Day, she gave the first glimpse of her baby but did not reveal his face. Sharing it, she had written: "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay."

Speaking on an episode of What Women Want in December last year, she had explained why the husband and wife duo had not not given the name of their second child a thought before his arrival. She had said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, Saif Ali khan and she had decided to wait until the baby arrived. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she had told Neha Dhupia on the show.

On the work front, Kareena had completed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha before going on her maternity leave. She had, nonetheless, steadily shot for advertisements and even taken a holiday. She and Taimur had joined Saif in Dharamshala while he shot for his film Bhoot Police.

