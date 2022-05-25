Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai with Taimur and Jeh to attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up this schedule of the shoot of The Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong. On Wednesday evening, she was snapped arriving at the city airport with her family—husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur. The actor returned to the city just in time for her close friend, filmmaker, Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash taking place on Wednesday night. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals plans for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party tonight)

Kareena wore a grey T-shirt with a sleeveless black jacket on top. She paired it with blue baggy denim pants. She was spotted twinning with Saif in a similar-looking jacket.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had revealed celebration plans for Karan as he turned 50. She shared a throwback picture of herself with Karan and wrote in the caption. “I don’t know are we pouting? Sucking our cheeks in? Well, what the hell. It’s us. You and me. Me and you forever, a love like no other. Let’s dance tonight like never before cause it’s my sweetheart's birthday. Happy 50@karanjohar, no one like you.”

Meanwhile,Karan Johar announced a new action film on his special day. Celebrating his 50th birthday, he shared in a long post, “I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I’m grateful for the brickbats, bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…All of it!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

Karan revealed that he will kickstart the film shoot of his untitled action project in April, after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film is releasing on February 11, 2023.

