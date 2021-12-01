Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir features in unseen pic by Saba Ali Khan, fan calls him 'rasgulla'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jehangir features in an unseen photo shared by Saba Ali Khan. Saif’s sister Saba often shares glimpses of family moments, featuring the kids – she just added one more to the list.

The black and white photo shows Saba carrying Jehangir in her arms. In the hashtags, Saba described Jehangir as her ‘jaan (my life)’ and added the evil-eye icon. Referring to the monochrome filter, Saba captioned: “Don't live in the past. But when the present can look like it. Why not! Love black and whites... do you?” Saba’s post was flooded with fans describing baby Jeh as ‘cute.’ A fan even called him a ‘rasgulla’.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. The star couple’s older son Taimur will celebrate his 5th birthday later this month. Jeh and Taimur often feature in Kareena’s Instagram stories, though she prefers to keep the little one’s face concealed in most of the updates. In October, she posted a glimpse of eight-month-old Jeh, saying he was attempting yoga: “Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see. 8 months. Pike position. Mera beta (my son).” She had also previously given a shout out to Taimur and Saif for doing yoga together.

Earlier this year, Kareena revealed that Jeh is part of a romantic song in Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking to NDTV, she said: "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.” Kareena filmed the movie when she was pregnant with Jeh – she wrapped the film’s schedule last year, months before Jeh was born in February.

Kareena co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks played the titular role in the Hollywood hit. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. After several delays, the film is expected to hit screens on April 14 next year.

