Kareena Kapoor says she sets up Taimur’s classes, her ‘entire day revolves around’ him and Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor is quite the hands-on mother and when she is not working, her day revolves around her sons, five-year-old Taimur and 10-month-old Jehangir. In an interview, she talked about how she has changed since she became a mother.

Speaking to a magazine, Kareena said that she was ‘very naughty’ when she was younger but is now ‘hyper disciplined’. She also talked about how her daily routine is dependent on Taimur and Jehangir.

“I was a very naughty child, and I think I troubled my mom a lot. I always wanted to go out with friends, and I often bunked school to go watch movies—and the school authorities would call up my mother and complain. But now after becoming a mother myself, I stick to my regimen, and I am hyper disciplined to the point of being boring. I like to call it a day by 9:30 pm,” she told Cosmopolitan India.

“My entire day revolves around the kids, at least on days that I am not working. I am focused on what they are doing, setting up Taimur’s classes, dividing my time between both of them, and figuring out my own nap times according to when my younger one falls asleep. Your entire life becomes about the children. Of course, both Saif (Ali Khan) and I work a lot, but we also try to take out time to spend together,” she added.

Currently, Kareena is in quarantine as she recovers from Covid-19. She has been missing her sons and sharing emotional posts about them. On Thursday morning, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “I’m still trying to figure out if we are in Covid times or not… Anyway, day 12… Two days to go… Stay safe, all.”

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, will release on April 14, 2022.

